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NewsEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav spotted in Delhi as buzz builds around Bhooth Bangla - Watch Video
BHOOTH BANGLA

Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav spotted in Delhi as buzz builds around Bhooth Bangla - Watch Video

Akshay Kumar draws massive fan crowds in Delhi as excitement builds around Bhooth Bangla.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav spotted in Delhi as buzz builds around Bhooth Bangla - Watch Video(file photo)

The trailer of Bhooth Bangla was recently unveiled and generated significant buzz among audiences. Directed by Priyadarshan, the upcoming Hindi-language horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The film also marks the much-awaited reunion between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 14 years.

Cast Draws Massive Crowd in Delhi

Riding on the growing excitement, Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav were recently spotted in Delhi, where they were greeted by an overwhelming crowd. Fans gathered in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.

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The venues witnessed an extraordinary turnout, with the atmosphere turning electric as the actors interacted with the crowd. From dancing along with fans to acknowledging cheers and whistles, the trio’s presence transformed the gathering into a full-blown spectacle, reflecting the soaring anticipation surrounding the film.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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Bhooth Bangla Storyline

Bhooth Bangla follows the story of a man, played by Akshay Kumar, who inherits a grand, ancient palace in rural Mangalpur. As he plans to host his sister’s wedding—portrayed by Mithila Palkar—he encounters a chilling legend: no bride survives marriage in the town due to the presence of a sinister spirit known as Vadhusur.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar teases Ektaa Kapoor over junk food habits on Wheel of Fortune during Bhoot Bangla promotions

Cast and Release Details

Featuring an ensemble cast that also includes Tabu, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. With its blend of horror and comedy, Bhooth Bangla aims to revive the charm of classic entertainers. The film is set to begin paid previews in theatres on April 16, 2026, from 9 PM onwards, adding to the growing excitement among moviegoers.

Recently, Bengali cinema star Jisshu Sengupta has dismissed comparisons between his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and the popular franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, emphasising that the two projects differ significantly in both tone and storytelling.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the actor addressed the ongoing speculation, stating that audiences should watch the film before drawing parallels. He assured that Bhoot Bangla stands apart and does not resemble Bhool Bhulaiyaa in any way.

Highlighting the distinction further, Jisshu explained that Bhoot Bangla is firmly rooted in the horror-comedy genre, whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa leans more towards a psychological thriller.

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