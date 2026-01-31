Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Bhooth Bangla team wish Priyadarshan with hilarious birthday tributes

Mumbai: Director Priyadarshan received a wave of laughter-filled birthday wishes from the cast and crew of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, striking the perfect comic note in true Priyadarshan style. The filmmaker, who reunites with Akshay Kumar after years, was showered with quirky messages from his ensemble cast including Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Among the most anticipated horror comedies of the year, Bhooth Bangla has already created massive buzz with the release of its first poster and an intriguing motion poster. Fans are especially excited to witness the return of the iconic Priyadarshan–Akshay Kumar collaboration that once delivered cult classics like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Here’s wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year Priyan Sir, Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;) @priyadarshandir @vidya_balan pic.twitter.com/hKB3mEhZI5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2026

Actor Rajpal Yadav shared a humorous birthday wish on social media, writing, “Ohho… Chup chup ke bangle pe party ho rahi hai maalik! Janamdin ki bhooooooth saari shubhkamnaye Priyan ji.”

Ohho… Chup chup ke bangle pe party ho rahi hai maalik!

Janamdin ki bhooooooth saari shubhkamnaye Priyan ji.@priyadarshandir https://t.co/IGP0JMLwnr pic.twitter.com/fW2Y0H6Z4n — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) January 30, 2026

Paresh Rawal, known for his legendary comic timing, added his own witty touch, saying,“Bangle mein party, mereko toh yeh sunke ekdam dhak dhak horela hai re baba! Janamdin Mubarak Priyan Sir.”\

Bangle mein party, mereko toh yeh sunke ekdam dhak dhak horela hai! Janamdin Mubarak Priyan Sir@priyadarshandir https://t.co/Br5p0wXHun pic.twitter.com/Qsf4oxo0Xv — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 30, 2026

Producer Ektaa Kapoor also joined in with a playful message, writing,“Birthday ki bhooth bhooth badhaiyaan, Priyan Sir. So happy to be a permanent resident of Bhooth Bangla.”

Birthday ki bhooth bhooth badhaiyaan, Priyan Sir

So happy to be a permanent resident of the Bhooth Bangla @priyadarshandir



Hahah @akshaykumar @vidya_balan this wish is bhooth-iful https://t.co/XUX0IiKg5z — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) January 30, 2026

Wamiqa Gabbi teased fans with her excitement for the celebration and the film, posting, “Lagta hai this is gonna be an ad-bhooth party at the bangla! Can’t wait!!! Happy birthday Priyan Sir.”

Responding to the love and wishes, Priyadarshan expressed his gratitude in a cheerful note while replying to Akshay Kumar’s birthday message. He wrote, “Didn’t expect the day to turn this bhooth-iful. Thank you for all the love.”

The exchange of fun-filled birthday messages further fuelled excitement around Bhooth Bangla, which promises a blend of horror, comedy and nostalgia with a powerhouse cast.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.