Akshay Kumar Wraps 'Welcome To The Jungle'; Shares Star-Studded Teaser & Christmas Greetings
WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Akshay Kumar Wraps ‘Welcome To The Jungle’; Shares Star-Studded Teaser & Christmas Greetings

Akshay Kumar announces the wrap of Welcome to the Jungle, teasing the star-studded cast and a 2026 release.

|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 01:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
Akshay Kumar Wraps ‘Welcome To The Jungle’; Shares Star-Studded Teaser & Christmas Greetings(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has announced the official wrap for 'Welcome to the Jungle' - the much-awaited sequel to the superhit 'Welcome' franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a special teaser, offering a glimpse of the star-studded cast of the film and their dramatic entry against the tune of a Christmas jingle.

"Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle!

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have. We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026," Akshay wrote in the caption.

Akshay Kumar also confirmed the film's 2026 release.

The video features Akshay alongside stars like Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others, walking in unison as they remain armed with guns and dressed in protective gear.

Akshay appears visibly transformed with long white hair and beard, showcasing a rugged avatar.

The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Welcome', which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015.

Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' also features Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika.

Details surrounding the plot and a specific release date are yet to be announced. 

