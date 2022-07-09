Akshay Kumar's FIRST LOOK from 'Rustom' director's new film OUT!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's first look from his upcoming untitled film surfaced on social media recently. In the picture, the 'Khiladi' actor could be seen in the role of a Sardar with a turban. Akki stands in the middle of the lush mustard field with a grim look on his face.

Akshay can be seen wearing a striped light blue shirt along with a maroon-red turban on his head, which is typical of many Punjabis. The actor had sported a full-grown beard for his role as well, alongside a pair of glasses.

The yet-to-be-announced film title, starring Akshay Kumar is produced by Pooja Entertainment. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look officially on his Twitter handle after the picture was leaked online a y back. The film will begin its shooting in London. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this Akshay Kumar-starrer revolves around the story of a rescue mission from a coal mine. The intriguing look of Akshay is indeed quite intriguing, paving way for the curiosity to rise.

On the work front, he will soon be seen in the comedy-drama 'Raksha Bandhan.' Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahil Mehta, and Deepika Khanna. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11 this year.

