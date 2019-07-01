close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' BTS action video will give you adrenaline rush—Watch

Akshay and Katrina's superhit on-screen pairing will be seen again in 'Sooryavanshi' after a long hiatus of almost 9 years. They were last seen together in 'Tees Maar Khan'.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Sooryavanshi&#039; BTS action video will give you adrenaline rush—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next actioner titled 'Sooryavanshi'. The movie is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and is touted to be a masala entertainer starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

The movie will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Producer Karan Johar shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) action video on social media which will give you goosebumps. The video gives a sneak-peek of what to expect from this Rohit Shetty directorial.

He wrote on Twitter: “Behind the scenes of India’s very own cinematic universe. Oh... and trust me, this is just the tip of the iceberg. That’s what happens when #RohitShetty and @akshaykumar get together.

#Sooryavanshi @RanveerOfficial @ajaydevgn

The movie is produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar under their banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions respectively, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films.

Akki will be seen playing DCP, Veer Sooryavanshi, Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Akshay and Katrina's superhit on-screen pairing will be seen again in 'Sooryavanshi' after a long hiatus of almost 9 years. They were last seen together in 'Tees Maar Khan'.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Akshay KumarSooryavanshiKaran JoharKatrina KaifRohit Shetty
Next
Story

Shraddha Kapoor snapped post dance session for 'Street Dancer'

Must Watch

PT39M22S

Can Home Minister Amit Shah help fix the Kashmir issue?