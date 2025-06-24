Akshaye Khanna Starrer 'Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti' Trailer Out - WATCH

New Delhi: Zee Studios unveils the powerful trailer of ‘Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti,' in association with Contiloe Pictures, has dropped the official trailer of its much-anticipated action-drama that will release in cinemas nationwide on July 4, 2025 and it delivers a hard-hitting glimpse into one of the most daring rescue missions in Indian history.

Inspired by real events, the film revisits the 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat and the covert counter-terror operation that followed codenamed Vajra Shakti. Directed by Ken Ghosh and starring Akshaye Khanna in a sharp, commanding role, the trailer captures the intensity, urgency, and emotional weight of a nation’s swift response to terror.

Watch The Trailer Below!

Director Ken Ghosh further shared, "At the heart of every decision we made we were conscious that this wasn't just a story — it was a national tragedy, a trauma for many, and also a moment of bravery."

On casting Akshaye Khanna he further added, "Akshaye brings an intensity and integrity that very few actors possess. He doesn’t just play a character — he inhabits it with intelligence and depth. We needed someone who could convey command, calm under fire, and inner conflict without melodrama."

The trailer gives audiences a taste of the film’s gritty realism, grounded storytelling, and emotionally layered performances all set against a backdrop of faith, fear, and heroism.

With gripping cinematography, an evocative background score, and a story rooted in truth, Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti promises to be a cinematic salute to India’s unsung heroes, those who rise in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Presented by Zee Studios, produced by Abhimanyu Singh, and in association with Contiloe Pictures, Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti will release in cinemas nationwide on July 4, 2025.