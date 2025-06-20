New Delhi: Zee Studios, in association with Contiloe Pictures, has announced the release of its upcoming action-thriller Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti, set to hit theatres worldwide on July 4, 2025.

Directed by Ken Ghosh and headlined by Akshaye Khanna, the film brings to life one of the most daring counter-terror operations in Indian history.

Inspired by the true events of the 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat, the film captures the tense hours that followed, when Indian security forces launched Operation Vajra Shakti to neutralise the threat and restore peace. The film promises an immersive, edge-of-the-seat experience that honours the bravery, precision, and sacrifice of India’s armed forces.

The first poster, recently revealed, evokes the eerie calm before chaos: the temple’s towering pillars cloaked in shadows, with the silhouette of a commando poised for action, a powerful tribute to the silent strength of the country’s protectors.

Produced by Abhimanyu Singh under the banner of Contiloe Pictures and presented by Zee Studios, Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti is positioned not just as an action spectacle but as a heartfelt homage to unsung heroes who stood tall in the face of terror.

With its emotionally charged narrative, high-octane action, and historical grounding, the film is set to be one of 2025’s most anticipated theatrical releases.