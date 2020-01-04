Alaya Furniturewalla stuns in new poster of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming romantic drama `Jawaani Jaaneman` on Friday dropped a new poster of the film introducing debutant Alaya Furniturewalla.

The poster was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account. Star kid Alaya F, who is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and grand-daughter of actor Kabir Bedi, was seen donning a teenage girl in the poster, which introduced her as `New Star of the New Decade`.

The young actor who is quite a social media star already also shared the poster on her Instagram account. "New decade with a new start!#JawaaniJaaneman, in cinemas 31st January 2020!!" she captioned the post.

The film `Jawaani Jaaneman` also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles. While Khan is known to play a casanova in the film, Alaya will play his daughter in the film, which is her launchpad in Indian cinema. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

`Jawaani Jaaneman` is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani`s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif`s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani`s Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romantic movie will hit the theatres this year on January 31.