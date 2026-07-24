Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Ali Abbas Zafar's next starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari to release in March 2027

The release date for Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled next film, featuring actors Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Bobby Deol, has been announced. As per the makers, Yash Raj Films has confirmed the release of the upcoming romantic-action drama on March 26, 2027.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Ali Abbas Zafar's next starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari to release in March 2027
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes 'A' gesture after scoring half centuries, centuries? EXPLAINED
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi2 min ago
2
RRB Group D 20267 min ago
3
Rahul Gandhi10 min ago
4
CJI15 min ago
5
Android phone19 min ago