Ali Fazal Drops Hilarious 'Metro In Dino' Inspired Reel Featuring Wife Richa Chadha

New Delhi: As the release of Metro In Dino inches closer, Ali Fazal is not just showcasing his romantic flair on screen but also bringing his signature humour and charm to social media. The actor recently dropped a self-shot reel on Instagram that’s equal parts moody, funny, and utterly adorable—with a special appearance by his wife and fellow actor, Richa Chadha.

The video opens with a short but sweet shot of Richa before cutting to Ali, who is seen brooding with a cup of coffee in hand, surrounded by lush plants. Playing on the melancholic undertone of Metro In Dino's soundtrack, Ali adds his own comic spin, perfectly capturing the "emo-boy energy" in a setting that’s far from dramatic—no rain, no gloom, just houseplants and heartfelt expressions.

Captioning the video with:

"Jab edit ke liye team na ho, mausam ke liye baarish na ho… aur tumhe bhulaane ke liye tum (Richa) hee na ho… toh launda paudhon ke saath coffee mein khush hai…"

Take a Look:

Fans were quick to react with heart emojis and laughing faces, praising not just the humour but also the couple's palpable chemistry—even in the shortest clips. Known for their witty banter, public support for each other, and unfiltered moments, Ali and Richa have consistently redefined Bollywood couple goals. This reel only adds to their growing archive of moments that resonate with followers.

On the professional front, Ali is set to appear in Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The film, a spiritual successor to the acclaimed Life in a… Metro, is expected to explore urban relationships and complexities with a contemporary lens. While the film builds buzz for its ensemble cast and emotive storytelling, Ali's online antics are already winning hearts.