Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Sadak 2' release date confirmed

The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur&#039;s &#039;Sadak 2&#039; release date confirmed

Mumbai: The Mahesh Bhatt directorial, Sadak 2, which unites the Bhatt family onscreen, will premiere on OTT on August 28. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Alia Bhatt-starrer is skipping the traditional theatrical route, and going for a digital release.

The film, a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak", marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades, and stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.

The second poster of the film was also unveiled on Thursday. While the first poster only featured Mount Kailash, the second one features Alia, Sanjay and Aditya walking up the road towards Mount Kailash.

The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Back in June, Alia had said: "The film has different love stories and also has (an element of) thrill. The villain is someone very different and totally unexpected."

The actress shared that working on the film was a homecoming in its true sense.

"That the whole family is coming to make a film together. That emotion is of another level altogether... I always wanted to be picturised in a song from the Bhatt camp, which has been famous for its music," she added.

 

Sadak 2Alia BhattAditya Roy KapurPooja BhattMahesh BhattSanjay Dutt
