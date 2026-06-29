New Delhi: The level of excitement around Alpha is high and adding more to the buzz, lead actors of the first female spy thriller - Alia Bhatt and Sharvari recently treated fans to a candid behind-the-scenes moment that has sent social media into a frenzy. The duo was seen enjoying a drive together as they went impromptu Instagram Live. With Sharvari taking the wheel while Alia played a glimpse of the film’s much-awaited title track - Massacre.