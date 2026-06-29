New Delhi: The level of excitement around Alpha is high and adding more to the buzz, lead actors of the first female spy thriller - Alia Bhatt and Sharvari recently treated fans to a candid behind-the-scenes moment that has sent social media into a frenzy. The duo was seen enjoying a drive together as they went impromptu Instagram Live. With Sharvari taking the wheel while Alia played a glimpse of the film’s much-awaited title track - Massacre.
The tease has already sparked immense curiosity, especially as the track is sung by the Shilpa Rao. While the makers have kept the song under wraps, the teaser shared by Alia and Sharvari has only amplified anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the film’s music.
Netizens called Massacre an instant party anthem, while others couldn't get enough of Alia and Sharvari's chemistry and effortless vibe together. Take a look at the comments below:
"#Alpha Team is using a Different Promotional Strategy... The Song definitely has a Good Vibe! They should release it ASAP... #AliaBhatt #Sharvari", read one comment.
#Alpha Team is using a Different Promotional Strategy...— RandomCineMood_ (@RandomCineMood_) June 28, 2026
The Song definitely has a Good Vibe! They should release it ASAP... #AliaBhatt #Sharvaripic.twitter.com/FtB3Vf32nL
Another one wrote: "I love this music , plz release the song @yrf"
I love this music , plz release the song @yrf https://t.co/0YZvWR3O2z— Appu (@Apps1474) June 28, 2026
The title track is expected to play a pivotal role in setting the tone for Alpha, one of the most anticipated releases of the year.
For the unversed, Shilpa Rao recently crooned for Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2 for Jag Se Laaj and is entitled to a number of hits like Barbaad (female version), Chaleya, Malang, Besharam Rang and many more.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari Wagh playing a pivotal part. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.
The film witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with the film set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3.
Alpha marks Alia's first full-fledged action film and brings together Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
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