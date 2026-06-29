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  • /Alia Bhatt and Sharvari tease Massacre title track's sneak-peek from Alpha on a drive, fans want 'full song' out!

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari tease Massacre title track's sneak-peek from Alpha on a drive, fans want 'full song' out!

Alpha release: Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari Wagh playing a pivotal part.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari tease Massacre title track's sneak-peek from Alpha on a drive, fans want 'full song' out!
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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Zee Media Bureau

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