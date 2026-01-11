Advertisement
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt Calls Herself ‘Yami Fan,’ Showers Praise On Yami Gautam’s Powerful Performance In Haq

Alia Bhatt praised Yami Gautam’s courtroom drama Haq, calling her performance one of the finest and declaring herself a proud “Yami fan.”

|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
Alia Bhatt Calls Herself ‘Yami Fan,’ Showers Praise On Yami Gautam’s Powerful Performance In Haq(Image: IMDb/Instagram)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took a moment to celebrate fellow artist Yami Gautam following the release of her recent courtroom drama 'HAQ'. She not only called up Yami to share her thoughts but also gave her a major shoutout on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia penned a heartfelt note, calling herself a "Yami fan".

"Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold for Haq! One of my top female performances of all time.. As I mentioned over the phone too..am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all," Alia wrote on Instagram.

In response to Alia Bhatt's post, Yami couldn't help but cherish their heartfelt conversation. She reshared Alia's post and wrote, "It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one each other... celebrating this empowerment today & everyday!!!"

Also Read | Haq OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Yami Gautam–Emraan Hashmi’s Courtroom Drama Online?

With her response, Alia Bhatt joined the list of celebrities who have hailed 'HAQ' and the powerful performances by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

Earlier, stars like Kiara Advani and Sanjay Kapoor also heaped praise on Yami.

The film 'HAQ' is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'HAQ' also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.

Produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, 'Haq' is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. The movie was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

