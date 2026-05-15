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NewsEntertainmentMoviesAlia Bhatt grooves to ‘Maskara’, cheers for Vedang Raina and Sharvari from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga
MAIN VAAPAS AAUNGA

Alia Bhatt grooves to ‘Maskara’, cheers for Vedang Raina and Sharvari from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga

Alia Bhatt created a massive buzz online by sharing a charming video from her Cannes Film Festival dressing room where she hums the song "Maskara". 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Alia Bhatt grooves to ‘Maskara’, cheers for Vedang Raina and Sharvari from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: As the new song Maskara from Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to make waves on social media, actress Alia Bhatt has also joined the list of admirers. The actress recently shared a fun video of herself singing along to the track while getting ready for her Cannes appearance, leaving fans delighted with her reaction to the song.

Maskara, sung by Vedang Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar, has been receiving a positive response from listeners ever since its release. Alia took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself vibing to the song while getting ready. Sharing the video, she wrote, “For my alpha @sharvari & my jigra @vedangraina and the ultimate rockstars @imtiazaliofficial & @arrahman.”

Sharvari and Vedang were thrilled with Alia’s reaction to the song and reshared her story on social media. Reacting to the video, Vedang commented, “LOVE YOUUUU.”

 
 
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A post shared by Main Vaapas Aaunga (@mainvaapasaaunga)


Sharvari also expressed her excitement and wrote, “Alooooooo! You are the bestessstttttttt!!!!! lysssmmm!”

The song has been receiving positive response from listeners, with audiences praising its soulful melody, dreamy visuals and the refreshing chemistry between Vedang and Sharvari. Social media continues to be flooded with appreciation posts and fan reactions celebrating the romantic vibe of Maskara.

Also Read: Cannes 2026: Who is Carlos Sainz Jr.? Formula 1 heartthrob sparks internet frenzy after crossover with Alia Bhatt

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

The project also reunites the legendary trio of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

At its core, Main Vaapas Aaunga explores the enduring promise of love across time and borders. The film’s title, which translates to “I will return”, symbolises both a literal and emotional promise forged in the wake of 1947.

Earlier, speaking about the teaser, Imtiaz Ali had said, “Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? The biggest story of the century is migration. I feel privileged to get the chance to tell such a story on celluloid. This tale of fiction derives almost entirely from stories of people during the Partition. The past is always present. And decades later, when all incidents of woe have been spoken of, what remains is the early feeling of love that was too personal to share. The nostalgia of who we love and where we belong lives with us forever. This personal treasure sustains us and defines the quality of our lives.”

 

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