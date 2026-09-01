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  • /Alia Bhatt hails Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj’s ‘Daayra’ trailer, shares excitement on social media

Alia Bhatt hails Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj’s ‘Daayra’ trailer, shares excitement on social media

Alia Bhatt praised director Meghna Gulzar and the cast of the upcoming film Daayra after watching its trailer. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops and will release in theatres on September 18.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Alia Bhatt hails Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj’s ‘Daayra’ trailer, shares excitement on social media
Image Credit: ANI

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