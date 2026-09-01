/Alia Bhatt hails Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj’s ‘Daayra’ trailer, shares excitement on social media

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.