New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt brought smiles to their fans` faces with their warm Twitter exchange recently.

On Monday, Alia, who co-produced `Darlings` with Shah Rukh Khan`s Red Chillies Entertainment, unveiled the film`s trailer and wrote about how `excited, nervous, thrilled, emotional` she was as the project marks her debut as a producer.

"My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW," she had tweeted.

My first film as a producer!!!

So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!!



DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!https://t.co/EqBIAYNAh7 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 25, 2022

Shah Rukh noticed Alia`s tweet and responded to her post, saying he is also anxious and "will be biting" his nails till the film releases."Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me...that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings," he tweeted.

Alia also replied to SRK`s sweet note that he penned for her on social media. Apart from praising SRK, Alia also said that she and Shah Rukh Khan can both get a manicure and pedicure after the release of the film."And you are my eternal favourite actor/person/producer ever! Thank you for doing this with me ... and post the release we can both get a manicure and pedicure since all the nails will be bitten haha! Love you the most," Alia replied.

And you are my eternal favourite actor/person/producer ever! Thank you for doing this with me … and post the release we can both get a manicure and pedicure since all the nails will be bitten haha! Love you the most!!!! https://t.co/sXzFpD0sXo July 26, 2022

Fans enjoyed the Twitter exchange between Alia and SRK."Awww...so cute," a social media user commented."They are adorable," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Alia and Shah Rukh have starred together in `Dear Zindagi`, which was released in 2016. Shah Rukh played the role of a psychiatrist called Dr. Jehangir Khan. While treating Alia Bhatt in the film, Shah Rukh`s character gave important life lessons to the audience with his powerful dialogues. The film emerged as a hit at the box office.

Now it`s to see how people react to SRK and Alia`s co-production `Darlings`, which will be out on Netflix on August 5.

Live TV