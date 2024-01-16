Alia Bhatt Lauds Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail,’ Calls It 'One Of The Most Beautiful Films'

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt recently expressed her admiration for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film "12th Fail," joining the list of celebrities praising the movie.

In an Instagram post, she lauded the performances, particularly highlighting Vikrant Massey's "spectacular" acting. Alia described the film as one of the most beautiful she's seen in a while and commended the entire cast and crew.

Alia wrote, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!! @vikrantmassey you were so so spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.”

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor had also applauded the film, emphasizing its impact and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's filmmaking brilliance. Hrithik called it a master class in filmmaking and hailed 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for the “brilliance”.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It released in theatres on October 27 and collected gross worldwide collection of ₹66 crore amid positive word of mouth and good reviews. It had clashed with Kangana's Tejas which didn't perform well at the box office.