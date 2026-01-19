Alia Bhatt–Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Release Date NOT DELAYED, 2026 Arrival Confirmed

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for a grand return to the big screen with his much-anticipated film Love & War. The ambitious project has already generated significant buzz, thanks to its star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Speculation Around Delay Sparks Online Chatter

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced suggesting that Love & War had been delayed by nearly a year due to an extended shooting schedule. According to these claims, Bhansali was expected to complete filming only by mid-2026, leading to speculation that the film’s theatrical release might be pushed to 2027.

The report quickly caught attention on social media, with fans expressing concern over the alleged delay of one of the most-awaited projects in recent years.

Sources Dismiss 2027 Release Rumours

However, fresh information from sources close to the production has firmly denied these claims. Refuting the reports of a postponement, a source clarified, “The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track and the major sequences for the film have already been shot.”

This clarification has put to rest concerns about a significant delay and reassured fans that the project is progressing largely as planned.

A Landmark Collaboration for Bhansali

Love & War is particularly notable as it marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. At the same time, the film reunites the director with Alia Bhatt following their critically acclaimed success with Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Release Timeline Still on Track

While large-scale films often undergo minor scheduling adjustments, sources maintain that Love & War is still firmly aiming for a 2026 release, as originally planned. As of now, the makers have not announced an official release date, but there has been no change to the intended timeline.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Packed 2026 Line-Up

Another factor being considered is Ranbir Kapoor’s busy release calendar. The actor’s other mega-budget project, Ramayana: Part One, is slated to hit theatres in November 2026. Industry observers believe the makers of Love & War are mindful of strategic release spacing, ensuring maximum visibility for both films.