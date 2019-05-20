Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2' release date locked

New Delhi: Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' release date has been finalised. The makers have decided to open the film in theatres on July 10, 2020. It is going to be a sequel to the 1991 blockbuster of the same name 'Sadak'. The movie will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

'Sadak 2' will feature Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the news with fans.

He wrote: “Release date finalized... #Sadak2 to release on 10 July 2020... Stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur... Directed by Mahesh Bhatt... Produced by Mukesh Bhatt... Co-produced by Sakshi Bhatt... Fox Star Studios presentation... Filming has commenced.”

It is after 20 years that Mahesh Bhatt will return as the director. Reportedly, the story will revolve around the theme of depression. Alia will be seen playing the lead role in the sequel.