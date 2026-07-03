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  • /Alia Bhatt shares ‘good energies’ with Sharvari in BTS moments as ‘Alpha’ hits big screens | See Pic

Alia Bhatt shares ‘good energies’ with Sharvari in BTS moments as ‘Alpha’ hits big screens | See Pic

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and other actors in pivotal roles, has finally been released in theatres.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shares ‘good energies’ with Sharvari in BTS moments as ‘Alpha’ hits big screens | See Pic
Image Credit: @sharvari/instagram

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