Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha’s teaser to be unveiled on THIS date!

New Delhi: The buzz around female-led action thriller - Alpha is palpable. Ending days of speculation, it has now been revealed that Yash Raj Films (YRF) will drop the first glimpse of Alia Bhatt & Sharvari starrer through a teaser that is set to release on June 10, 2026.

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Alpha teaser, cast

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Alpha teaser will focus on the origin story of a girl, who is raised and built to become a killing machine. This is the first origin story within the YRF Spy Universe where the protagonist is an assassin.



A senior trade source says, “Alpha teaser is definitely dropping on 10th of June. It will be followed by a relentless marketing and promotion campaign that will put the film’s story at the centre of promotions to celebrate the Alpha attitude of today’s India. Aditya Chopra and his team has designed a crafted strategy that will unfold in carefully calibrated phases leading up to the release of Alpha.”

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The source adds, "Alpha's campaign is built around the core idea that Alpha is more than a character or a film title, it is an attitude. Through a series of high-impact appearances, digital moments, youth-focused engagements and nationwide conversations, Alia and Sharvari will celebrate the mindset that defines modern India and its youth who are simply unapologetic about who they are.”



"Alpha’s campaign has also been designed to make girls synonymous with the idea of being an ‘Alpha' - they are writing their own destiny today and refusing to be limited by expectations or societal pressures. So, expect a fun, chill, badass campaign that is attitude driven!” the source added.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, best known for The Railway Men, Alpha also stars Sharvari in a key role, while Bobby Deol will reportedly play the antagonist. Anil Kapoor is also expected to have a pivotal part in the film.