हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' gets new release date

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has got a new release date as the film be now released on 18th February, 2022. The magnum opus also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Alia Bhatt-starrer &#039;Gangubai Kathiawadi&#039; gets new release date
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to watch Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The magnum opus, which was delayed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic, has been postponed yet again. Bhansali Productions took to their Instagram account to share the new release date of the film.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

"Watch her rise with power, courage & fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming to take over 2022 on 18th February, in cinemas near you.#SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @saregama_officiaL," the caption read.

The upcoming film, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and marks his reunion with SLB after their iconic movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', has been produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

The period drama, which has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa.

The film was earlier supposed to release in January 2022 when it would have clashed with 'RRR', starring Alia, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn, as well as Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to appreciate the decision of postponing 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in order to avert a clash with his directorial venture 'RRR'.

 

"The decision by Mr @JayantilalGada and Mr #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi," he tweeted.
Apart from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR', Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Brahmastra' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattGangubai Kathiawadinew release dateSanjay Leela BhansaliCoronavirus pandemicCOVID-19RRRSS Rajamouli
Next
Story

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2 is special as my daughter loved it,’ reveals Rani Mukerji

Must Watch

PT1M40S

RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Palakkad district