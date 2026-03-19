Alia Bhatt unveils ‘Don’t Be Shy’ at prime video event, to co-produce film with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, who is set to don the producer's hat once again with her upcoming film 'Don't Be Shy,' unveiled the project at Amazon Prime Video's 2026 content lineup event in Mumbai on Thursday.



The actor will produce the upcoming movie alongside her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.



According to the film synopsis, the story follows Shyamili "Shy" Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has her life fully planned. However, her carefully arranged world begins to unravel when unexpected events occur, gradually slipping out of her control.



The film will be produced under Alia's banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in association with Chalkboard Entertainment. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt will serve as producers, while Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani are co-producers.



The film is directed by Sreeti Mukerji, who also wrote the story and screenplay, with dialogues and additional screenplay by Sehaj Kaur Maini.



The film is expected to be released in October 2026.

More details about the project are awaited.



The 'Raazi' actor previously co-produced the 2022 movie 'Darlings' with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. She also produced the action thriller 'Jigra' alongside Dharma Productions and Viacom18.



For the event, Alia, who never fails to impress fans with her fashion choices, opted for a white top paired with classic denim. The actress also spoke briefly with the media about her upcoming project.



On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in the spy thriller 'Alpha,' which also stars Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and is part of the popular YRF Spy Universe. It is scheduled for release in theatres on July 10, 2026.



Alia will also appear in 'Love and War,' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.