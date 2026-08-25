Alia Bhatt unveils 'Don’t Be Shy': When and where to watch new YA rom-com

Talking about 'Don't Be Shy', Alia and Shaheen said a joint statement, saying, "Don't Be Shy has been extremely special to us from the very beginning, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it come to life. It captures something so honest about being young—the friendships that shape you, the first loves that change you, the heartbreaks that stay with you, and the process of gradually figuring out who you are."