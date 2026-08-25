Alia Bhatt unveils 'Don’t Be Shy': When and where to watch new YA rom-com

Mumbai: Backed by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Don’t Be Shy' will be getting a world premiere on September 25 on Prime Video.
The young-adult rom-com will be available in Hindi with English subtitles, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Penned and helmed by Sreeti Mukerji, the core cast of the drama will see some fresh faces, including Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati.
Additionally, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik will also play supporting roles in the movie.
Co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, the movie shares the tale of friendship, young love, heartbreak, dreams, and the complex journey of decoding young adult life.
Talking about 'Don't Be Shy', Alia and Shaheen said a joint statement, saying, "Don't Be Shy has been extremely special to us from the very beginning, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it come to life. It captures something so honest about being young—the friendships that shape you, the first loves that change you, the heartbreaks that stay with you, and the process of gradually figuring out who you are."
"What excites us most is this brilliant young cast; their energy, vulnerability, and chemistry are magnetic, and they bring such life and honesty to these characters. We can’t wait for audiences in India and around the world to meet Shy and get swept into her wonderful, chaotic world,” they went on to add.
Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios, India added, "This film introduces four extraordinary new actors—Aarushi, Ansh, Bianca, and Piyush—who bring an incredible freshness and authenticity to their roles. Led by Sreeti Mukerji and shaped by the creative vision of Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, Don’t Be Shy is a joyful, heartfelt celebration of friendship, love, and the beautifully messy journey of growing up."
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