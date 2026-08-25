Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Alia Bhatt unveils 'Don’t Be Shy': When and where to watch new YA rom-com

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s banner Eternal Sunshine Productions has officially unveiled its new young-adult film Don’t Be Shy, starring a fresh ensemble cast alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur and Neha Dhupia.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Alia Bhatt unveils 'Don’t Be Shy': When and where to watch new YA rom-com
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Alia Bhatt unveils 'Don’t Be Shy': When and where to watch new YA rom-com
2
3
4
5