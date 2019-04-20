close

Kalank

Alia Bhatt- Varun Dhawan's 'Kalank' witnesses minimal growth at box office—Check out collections

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles

Alia Bhatt- Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Kalank&#039; witnesses minimal growth at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Abhishek Varman directorial 'Kalank' was one of the most-anticipated releases of the year and hit the screens on April 17. It became the biggest opener of 2019 but witnessed a massive dip in collections on day two.

The day three collections of the film are now out and it witnessed minimal growth at box office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “Kalank sees minimal growth on Day 3 [#GoodFriday holiday]... Big jump is clearly missing... Plexes better, mass circuits ordinary/weak... Now dependent on Sat and Sun to add to the total... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr. Total: ₹ 44.65 cr. India biz.”

Check out his tweet:

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The film was criticised mainly because of its script and screenplay. However, all the lead actors gave a memorable performance and are being lauded for their efforts.

