Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wraps up 'Sadak 2' Ooty schedule

Actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday completed shooting for the Ooty schedule of her upcoming film "Sadak 2".

Alia Bhatt wraps up &#039;Sadak 2&#039; Ooty schedule

Ooty: Actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday completed shooting for the Ooty schedule of her upcoming film "Sadak 2".

Flaunting a no make-up look, the 26-year-old took to Instagram Stories and posted a Boomerang video to announce the schedule's wrap up. "And that's a schedule wrap," she captioned the image.

"Sadak 2" marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak", which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Apart from Alia, the sequel also feature Pooja, Sanjay and Aditya Roy Kapur.

"Sadak 2" is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

Alia BhattSadak 2
