Alia Bhatt's Alpha releasing earlier than expected: Actress to not play spy role? Report reveals details

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to take on one of the most unconventional roles of her career in Alpha, the upcoming action entertainer from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. According to a report by IANS, the actress will not be portraying a spy, but a ruthless assassin who has been raised and trained to kill.

Alia Bhatt to Play a Ruthless ‘Alpha Killer’ in YRF Spy Universe

Speculation about Alia's character had been circulating on social media for some time. However, a source associated with the production reportedly confirmed the development, stating that Alia's character is an "alpha killer" rather than a traditional hero.

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"Alia Bhatt is definitely playing a killer in Alpha. She isn't like the goody-good heroes that the YRF Spy Universe has introduced so far and is, in fact, an assassin who has been raised and trained to kill. She isn't a spy. She is an alpha killer," the source told IANS.

Aditya Chopra’s New Vision for the YRF Spy Universe

The report further states that YRF chief Aditya Chopra wanted to introduce a new-age protagonist who operates outside conventional notions of heroism. The character is said to be designed as someone who follows her own rules and is not meant to be judged by traditional standards.

According to the source, the approach reflects changing audience preferences, with viewers increasingly drawn to complex and morally ambiguous protagonists. "People want to see exciting, entertaining protagonists on screen, and Alia's character in Alpha will do just that," the source added.

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The film is expected to mark a significant creative shift for the YRF Spy Universe, which has previously centred on male action heroes. With Alpha, the studio is reportedly building an action spectacle entirely around a female lead, positioning Alia's character at the center of the narrative.

When approached for a comment, a YRF spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the reports. "All we can say is that everyone should wait for the first asset of Alpha. We can neither confirm nor deny this chatter at this stage," the spokesperson said.

Alia Bhatt's Alpha release date

The latest report comes months after Alia Bhatt unveiled the film's release date on social media with the caption, "#ALPHA 10.07.2026 - See you in cinemas."

However, the IANS report also notes that Alpha is slated to hit theatres on July 3, although an official clarification from the makers is still awaited.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, best known for The Railway Men, Alpha also stars Sharvari in a key role, while Bobby Deol will reportedly play the antagonist. Anil Kapoor is also expected to have a pivotal part in the film.

As anticipation builds around the project, the revelation of Alia Bhatt's character as a deadly "alpha killer" adds a new layer of intrigue to what is already one of the most awaited films from the YRF Spy Universe.