FACT CHECK | Is Alia Bhatt's Alpha skipping theatrical release and headed straight to OTT?

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated action thriller Alpha is confirmed for a theatrical release in the third quarter of 2026, putting to rest speculations about a direct-to-OTT premiere. Despite social media chatter suggesting a shift in release strategy, reliable sources confirm that the film is being crafted as a big-screen spectacle from the start.

Project Status: OTT Speculations Amid Production Delays

A source told Deccan Chronicle that Alpha, envisioned as Alia Bhatt’s female-led action franchise, was temporarily put on hold following the underperformance of Mardaani 3 and setbacks in the Spy Universe with War 2.

While earlier reports suggested a possible OTT release, insiders say the decision is still leaning toward a theatrical rollout, despite Alia Bhatt reportedly protesting the move.

The film, also starring Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is wrapping its final schedule at YRF Studios, with the team gearing up for a theatrical release, a source told Pinkvilla.

Designed as a high-octane action spectacle, Alpha promises intense action sequences and a visually engaging experience for cinema audiences.

Previously, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the release of Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated spy thriller Alpha has been postponed to avoid clashing with Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. Originally slated for April 17, 2026, the film will now hit theatres at a later date to ensure a more favourable release window.

Yash Raj Films’ Expanding Spy Universe

Following a string of blockbuster hits between 2012 and 2024, including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films is set to further expand its spy universe. While War 2 introduced NTR Jr. alongside Hrithik Roshan’s iconic super-spy Kabir, Alpha is poised to break new ground as the first female-led action franchise in the universe, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.