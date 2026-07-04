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Alpha box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer to cross Rs 10 cr soon

Alpha box office day 1: Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and other actors in pivotal roles, this female-led action thriller hit theatres on July 3, 2026.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Alpha box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer to cross Rs 10 cr soon
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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