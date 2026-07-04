Alpha box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer to cross Rs 10 cr soon

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and an ensemble cast in pivotal roles, Alpha has made an impressive start at the global box office. The much-awaited action espionage thriller, which marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, collected close to ₹15.80 crore gross worldwide on its opening day, according to early trade estimates.
Released on July 3, 2026, Alpha has been one of the year's most anticipated Bollywood releases. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film is the first female-led entry in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, placing two powerful women at the centre of a high-stakes espionage story.
The film was released across 7,534 shows nationwide, giving it one of the widest releases for a standalone action thriller this year.
Trade reports, as per a report by Sacnilk, suggest that Alpha earned an India net collection of Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day. Its domestic gross collection stands at ₹10.80 crore, while the film added an estimated Rs 5 crore gross from overseas markets.
This takes the film's worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 15.80 crore on Day 1. With the weekend ahead, trade analysts expect the numbers to witness significant growth.
The film also registered a promising start internationally. According to Venky Box Office, Alpha collected approximately $207,000 from 393 locations in North America by Friday evening (PST), indicating healthy interest among overseas audiences.
National multiplex chains also contributed significantly to the opening-day business.
PVR: Over Rs 1 crore gross
INOX: Approximately Rs 56 lakh
Cinepolis: Around Rs 23 lakh
Together, the three major chains generated more than Rs 1.80 crore gross while selling nearly 46,000 tickets.
City-wise occupancy remained encouraging, with Hyderabad leading at nearly 25%, closely followed by Bengaluru (24%) and the National Capital Region (23.5%). Mumbai recorded an occupancy of around 20%, while Hyderabad's night shows peaked at nearly 47%, suggesting stronger weekend growth.
With an opening-day India net of Rs 9.25 crore, Alpha has secured a place among the top-performing female-led Bollywood films. The film has matched the opening-day collection of Crew and currently occupies a joint third position behind Veere Di Wedding and Gangubai Kathiawadi. It has comfortably outperformed films such as Dear Zindagi.
In Alpha, Alia Bhatt stars as Sita, a highly trained assassin who has been groomed from childhood by her father, played by Bobby Deol, to become the perfect weapon. On her 18th birthday, she is assigned her first assassination mission, but the operation takes an unexpected turn, dragging her into an international conspiracy.
To stop a looming global threat, Sita is forced to join hands with another elite operative, portrayed by Sharvari, as the duo battles a ruthless enemy in a mission that tests their loyalty, courage, and survival.
A Zee News review noted, "Story-wise, it’s honestly impossible to ignore the heavy Arcane vibes here. The second you see Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on screen together, it instantly triggers memories of Jinx and Powder. It’s got that exact same sisterhood vibe where things are totally messy and emotionally charged.
But honestly, it’s different in its own way. While Arcane did that amazing job of building up the tragedy between Vi and Jinx in a fantasy world, Alpha takes that same kind of fractured sisterly energy and throws it into a real-world setting. You can definitely see bits of Jinx’s chaotic, weaponised trauma and Powder's vulnerability in how Alia and Sharvari play off each other, but the movie still does its own thing with the spy-thriller angle."
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