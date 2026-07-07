Alpha box office collection: The Yash Raj Films (YRF) backed spy thriller - Alpha opened in cinemas on July 3, 2026 - giving audiences the much-awaited female-led actioner. With mixed reviews coming in from netizens for Alpha, let's take a look at the earnings of the movie in four days. Check below:
On day 4, Alpha collected a net of Rs 3.85 Cr across 6,997 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 45.34 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 37.85 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 Cr on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18.30 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 63.64 Cr.
The film witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with the film has arrived in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.
The film has been directed by Shiv Rawail - the first film in the YRF Spy Universe to be headlined by two women. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also play key roles, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his popular character Kabir from the War films in a special appearance.
In a video shared on Instagram, trainers Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl spoke about designing the fitness programme for the two actors. "Alia and Sharvari were shooting 10-12 hours. The brief was simple; it was clear for Alia and Sharvari. I mean, they had to be strong," said Karan.
"The action had to look believable; they had to look toned. We started with a strength programme and then slowly moved into strength and conditioning, where we unlocked certain skills," he added.
Robin added, "They had to look fit, they had to look strong, they had to move well because there was going to be a lot of action," he shared.
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