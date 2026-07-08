Alpha box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt-starrer hits Rs 70 cr worldwide

Alpha box office collection day 5: Bollywood got its stylish female-led spy thriller with YRF's Alpha. The film opened to mixed reviews - where Alia fans gave it a thumbs up but others felt it lacked a powerful storyline to back that adrenaline pumping action sequences. Let's find out what is the total collection of Alpha in 5 days.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on Day 5, Alpha collected a net of Rs 4.25 crore across 7,173 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 50.23 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 42.10 crore so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 Cr on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.80 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 70.03 Cr.
Backing her daughter Alia Bhatt, veteran actress Soni Razdan retweeting many positive comments and posts about Alpha's box-office turnout over the weekend. She reposted a fan review that reads, “ALIA IS GOOD. YOU ALL NEED TO SHUT UP." Another tweet which Soni reshared on her X account reads, “And this is supposedly her downfall? Her downfall is still higher than a lot of people’s peak." The post also features Alia’s dance sequence from the film with co-star Sharvari.
Previously, Karan Johar backed Alpha. Taking to his Instagram, the director wrote, “When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things… the audience is way above online negativity, and they are the true warriors."
“…the stardom, theatrical pull, and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt, and the impact of a big-screen spectacle, are undebatable, and YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom-scrolling!!" he added.
The film witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers advanced the release by a week, with the film has arrived in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.
The film has been directed by Shiv Rawail - the first film in the YRF Spy Universe to be headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also play key roles, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his popular character Kabir from the War films in a special appearance.
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