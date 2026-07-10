Alpha box office collection day 7: Debutant filmmaker Shiv Rawail's spy thriller headlined by female actors - Alpha's one week has ended and figures look almost stable. The movie which opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics is yet to hit Rs 50 crore net mark in India although if taking its worldwide collection into account, Alpha has done a decent business.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on Day 7, Alpha collected a net of Rs 2.60 Cr across 7,018 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 56.66 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 47.55 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 Cr on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.55 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 79.21 Cr.
Alia's last release, Jigra (2024), raked in Rs 5.50 crore on day 3 across 5,993 shows and closed its opening weekend at Rs 16.60 crore. With Rs 32.26 crore in three days, Alpha has crossed that number already.
The film witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with the film has arrived in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.
The film has been directed by Shiv Rawail - the first film in the YRF Spy Universe to be headlined by actresses. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also play key roles, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his popular character Kabir from the War films in a special appearance.
Backing her daughter Alia Bhatt, veteran actress Soni Razdan retweeting many positive comments and posts about Alpha's box-office turnout over the weekend. She reposted a fan review that reads, “ALIA IS GOOD. YOU ALL NEED TO SHUT UP." Another tweet which Soni reshared on her X account reads, “And this is supposedly her downfall? Her downfall is still higher than a lot of people’s peak." The post also features Alia’s dance sequence from the film with co-star Sharvari.
Previously, Karan Johar backed Alpha. Taking to his Instagram, the director wrote, “When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things… the audience is way above online negativity, and they are the true warriors."
“…the stardom, theatrical pull, and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt, and the impact of a big-screen spectacle, are undebatable, and YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom-scrolling!!" he added.
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