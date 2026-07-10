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Alpha box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt film's week ends at Rs 79 cr worldwide

Alpha box office collection day 7: Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also play key roles, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his popular character Kabir from the War films in a special appearance.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
Alpha box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt film's week ends at Rs 79 cr worldwide
Image Credit: Movie Still

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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