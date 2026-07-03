Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Alpha movie review: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s action thriller delivers 'Arcane'-inspired bond plus epic cameo by Hrithik Roshan

Alpha movie review: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s action thriller delivers 'Arcane'-inspired bond plus epic cameo by Hrithik Roshan

Alpha movie review: Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and other actors in pivotal roles, the spy action thriller has finally hit the big screens.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Alpha movie review: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s action thriller delivers 'Arcane'-inspired bond plus epic cameo by Hrithik Roshan
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gurugram shocker: Man burns girlfriend alive after she discovers he is already married
gurugram crime news4 min ago
2
Alpha movie review7 min ago
3
India23 min ago
4
Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case25 min ago
5
Auto news36 min ago