'Alpha' Teaser: Alia Bhatt turns elite operative; unveils fierce new action avatar

New Delhi: The much-awaited first glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha was finally unveiled on Wednesday. In the teaser of the highly anticipated action thriller, Alia appears ready to redefine action with a never-seen-before avatar.

The one-minute-and-fifty-five-second teaser offers fans a look at the origin story of Alia's spy character, Sita.

The promo opens with Sita celebrating her 18th birthday with her father, played by Bobby Deol. However, the celebration doesn't last long, as he assigns her a high-risk mission inside a hotel.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bobby's character reveals that the rigorous training she has undergone throughout her life was not merely preparation for adulthood, but for her very first mission on her 18th birthday.

As the teaser progresses, Alia is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat, taking down opponents, throwing punches, and executing daring action sequences with remarkable intensity. The glimpse establishes her character as a fearless operative trained for one purpose — becoming an "Alpha."

One of the standout moments in the teaser is Bobby Deol's philosophy about the world being divided into "wolves and sheep," as he tells his daughter that a wolf's daughter can only be a wolf. He later introduces her to the secretive Alpha programme, described as an initiative to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. The teaser concludes with Bobby declaring Alia's character as "our only Alpha."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Alpha releasing earlier than expected: Actress to not play spy role? Report reveals details

Sharing the promo on social media, Yash Raj Films captioned the post: "The first. The fastest. The bravest. #ALPHA."

Actress Sharvari, who plays another key role in the film, is yet to receive a dedicated character reveal, with details about her look, backstory, and role in the narrative still under wraps.

More about Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari Wagh playing a pivotal part. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

The film witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with the film set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3.

Alpha marks Alia's first full-fledged action film and brings together Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra and continues to be one of Bollywood's most successful actresses, with films such as Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Dear Zindagi to her credit.

(Inputs from agencies)