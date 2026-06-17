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  • /Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt as Sita 'ready to burn Bobby Deol's Lanka, Sharvari joins in 'agnipariksha'; Hrithik Roshan's eyes make surprise entry - Watch

Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt as Sita 'ready to burn Bobby Deol's Lanka, Sharvari joins in 'agnipariksha'; Hrithik Roshan's eyes make surprise entry - Watch

Alpha Trailer: In the trailer we are shown how she too joins in Alia's 'agnipariksha' to burn Bobby Deol's Lanka.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt as Sita 'ready to burn Bobby Deol's Lanka, Sharvari joins in 'agnipariksha'; Hrithik Roshan's eyes make surprise entry - Watch
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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