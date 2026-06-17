/Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt as Sita 'ready to burn Bobby Deol's Lanka, Sharvari joins in 'agnipariksha'; Hrithik Roshan's eyes make surprise entry - Watch

New Delhi: The Yash Raj Films (YRF) just dropped Alpha trailer on social media, ending days of wait for fans. The trailer unveils Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol's characters, central to the storyline. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays an interesting character in this Shiv Rawail assassin drama.
Bobby Deol is shown as a ruthless mentor to Alia Bhatt, who is an assassin raised and built to kill who goes toe to toe with her mentor turned foe. It also reveals Anil Kapoor, who is teased to be connected to the Alpha program. Packed with high-octane action, slick visuals with a promise of a super fun, thrilling ride, Alpha positions itself as a true-blue entertainer that celebrates fearless women in the face of - Alia & Sharvari.
Towards the climax of the trailer, fans were quick to notice the green eyes of none other than Hrithik Roshan and that too with a jaadu effect.
Sharvari’s character has been purposely kept under wraps in the trailer as she plays a very important role in the film. In the trailer we are shown how she too joins in Alia's 'agnipariksha' to burn Bobby Deol's Lanka.
Alpha trailer is 2 minute 33 second long with pulsating background score. Global Top DJ HUGEL's worldwide chartbuster track Jamaican Bam Bam has been incorporated in the trailer to add to the powerful BGM - giving adrenaline rush.
Shiv Rawail's assassin drama is set to release worldwide, exclusively in cinemas, on July 3, 2026.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari Wagh playing a pivotal part. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.
The film witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with the film set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3.
Alpha marks Alia's first full-fledged action film and brings together Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
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