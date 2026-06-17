/Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt as Sita 'ready to burn Bobby Deol's Lanka, Sharvari joins in 'agnipariksha'; Hrithik Roshan's eyes make surprise entry - Watch

Bobby Deol is shown as a ruthless mentor to Alia Bhatt, who is an assassin raised and built to kill who goes toe to toe with her mentor turned foe. It also reveals Anil Kapoor, who is teased to be connected to the Alpha program. Packed with high-octane action, slick visuals with a promise of a super fun, thrilling ride, Alpha positions itself as a true-blue entertainer that celebrates fearless women in the face of - Alia & Sharvari.