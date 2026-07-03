Alpha X review: The much-awaited YRF female spy thriller has opened in cinemas today. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia in the lead role, with Sharvari Wagh playing a pivotal part. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Let's check out the early reviews and reactions from social media.
Fans thronged theatres first day first show and here are some reactions worth a dekko. Alpha marks Alia's first full-fledged action film and brings together her, Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared: "When you walk into the auditorium to watch #Alpha, it's impossible not to carry the #Dhurandhar duology with you... Those films have set a new benchmark for spy thrillers rooted in patriotism.
#Alpha follows the familiar #YRF template of gloss, glamour, and high-octane action, but the patriotic emotion that should have been its strongest pillar is largely missing, despite the #Pakistan angle.
Director #ShivRawail had an interesting concept on hand, but the execution feels too Western in its approach... The emotional identification and relatability are missing.
#AliaBhatt tries hard, but looks miscast in a role like this... #Sharvari is relegated to the background... #AnilKapoor and #BobbyDeol deliver competent performances in their respective roles.
#HrithikRoshan's cameo feels forced and doesn't work."
#OneWordReview...#Alpha: WEAK.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2026
Rating: ½
Weakest film in the #YRFSpyUniverse... Brilliant action set pieces, stunning visuals, and a few well-executed sequences, but the writing simply doesn't connect... Missed opportunity! #AlphaReview
When you walk into the auditorium to… pic.twitter.com/tdisHgGY1J
THE ENTRY OF ALIA BHATT…— Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) July 3, 2026
GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED
By far, one of the MOST POWERFUL entries ever in a women-led action film.
The aura, screen presence, and intensity are on another level.#Alpha is looking absolutely MASSIVE #AlphaReview
#AlphaReview #Alpha Public Reaction pic.twitter.com/QPYpq74Y6o— Imran Filmy (@filmy_imran) July 3, 2026
#AlphaReview: End of the Spy Universe? (1.5/5)#Alpha is basically the reverse of #Dhurandhar. Here, the story revolves around Pakistani army living in India under Indian identities. It makes you wonder who approved this concept, why #AliaBhatt and #Sharvari signed it, and… pic.twitter.com/2i2kME7GWz— Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) July 3, 2026
The film witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with the film has arrived in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.
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