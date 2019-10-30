Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' first look out—Check new release date

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and National Award-winning star Ayushmann Khurrana's first outing together 'Gulabo Sitabo' will now release earlier than before. The new release date has been decided as February 28, 2020.

The makers have unveiled the first look of the movie and it shows Big B in an unrecognisable old man avatar while Ayushmann too makes a lasting first impression in a de-glam look.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look of the movie with fans. He wrote: “IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film”

IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film: pic.twitter.com/wCZMZMXx29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

'Gulabo Sitabo' is being directed by Shoojit Sircar. The venture is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Juhi Chaturvedi of 'Piku' fame has written the script.

The film has been set in Lucknow and extensively shot there.