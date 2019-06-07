Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' release date locked!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurrana have collaborated for a project titled 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The film will be directed by the maverick filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and is written by 'Piku' fame Juhi Chaturvedi.

The quirky family drama will hit the screens on April 24, 2020. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Release date finalized... Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Shoojit Sircar's quirky family comedy #GulaboSitabo to release on 24 April 2020... Written by Juhi Chaturvedi... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.”

Release date finalized... Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Shoojit Sircar's quirky family comedy #GulaboSitabo to release on 24 April 2020... Written by Juhi Chaturvedi... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2019

This is the first time that Big B and Ayushmann will be seen together in a film.

Incidentally, the lead actors have worked with Shoojit separately in superhit films—Piku and Khurrana's debut blockbuster Vicky Donor.

'Gulabo Sitabo' will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Ayushmann was last seen in widely appreciated 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho'. He will next be seen in 'Article 15', a film by Anubhav Sinha. Meanwhile, Bachchan senior's last outing, 'Badla' with Taapsee Pannu was a huge hit.

The thriller received a big thumbs up from the audiences. He will next be seen in Rumi Jaffrey’s mystery thriller titled 'Chehre'. It is slated to hit the screens in 2020.