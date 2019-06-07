close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' release date locked!

This is the first time that Big B and Ayushmann will be seen together in a film.

Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Gulabo Sitabo&#039; release date locked!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurrana have collaborated for a project titled 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The film will be directed by the maverick filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and is written by 'Piku' fame Juhi Chaturvedi.

The quirky family drama will hit the screens on April 24, 2020. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Release date finalized... Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Shoojit Sircar's quirky family comedy #GulaboSitabo to release on 24 April 2020... Written by Juhi Chaturvedi... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.”

This is the first time that Big B and Ayushmann will be seen together in a film.

Incidentally, the lead actors have worked with Shoojit separately in superhit films—Piku and Khurrana's debut blockbuster Vicky Donor.

'Gulabo Sitabo' will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Ayushmann was last seen in widely appreciated 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho'. He will next be seen in 'Article 15', a film by Anubhav Sinha. Meanwhile, Bachchan senior's last outing, 'Badla' with Taapsee Pannu was a huge hit.

The thriller received a big thumbs up from the audiences. He will next be seen in Rumi Jaffrey’s mystery thriller titled 'Chehre'. It is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAyushmann KhurranaGulabo Sitabogulabo sitabo release date
Next
Story

Rihanna named as the world's richest female musician by Forbes Magazine

Must Watch

PT26M5S

Watch debate: Will Sharad Pawar follow RSS style of campaigning?