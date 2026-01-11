Advertisement
RAHU KETU

Amitabh Bachchan Backs Pulkit Samrat’s Rahu Ketu Ahead Of January 2026 Release

Rahu Ketu, a feel-good comedy directed by Vipul Vig, reunites Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma and is set to rele

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan Backs Pulkit Samrat’s Rahu Ketu Ahead Of January 2026 Release(Image: Instagram/IMDb)

Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has extended his support to Pulkit Samrat’s upcoming film Rahu Ketu, which is slated to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.

Pulkit Samrat Expresses Gratitude

Deeply moved by the gesture, Pulkit Samrat took to social media to thank Amitabh Bachchan for his blessings. Sharing his reaction, the actor wrote, “Your blessing means the world to us. Thank you so much!” His message reflected admiration and humility, acknowledging the encouragement coming from one of Indian cinema’s most revered figures.

Take a look:

About Rahu Ketu

Directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu is being pitched as a light-hearted, feel-good comedy. Earlier, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma opened up about reuniting for the project and shared insights into what audiences can look forward to.

Also Read | Rahu Ketu Trailer: Netizens React As Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Reunite On Screen; Check X Reviews

Speaking to ANI, Pulkit said, “This film captures everything audiences loved about Fukrey. Most importantly, it brings the two of us together again, and we had a fantastic time working on it. That joy and camaraderie truly come through on screen. The film is written by Vipul, who also penned all three Fukrey films.”

Rahu Ketu is scheduled to hit theatres on January 16.

Amitabh Bachchan Attends ISPL Match in Surat

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was recently spotted in Surat on Friday, where he arrived to attend an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match. The Bollywood megastar added immense star power to the event, joining celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Ram Charan, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Superstar Mobbed by Fans at Airport

However, even before his stadium appearance, a video of Bachchan from Surat airport went viral online. On his arrival, massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar, leading to chaotic scenes. Several videos circulating on social media show fans rushing forward to meet him, while police and security personnel struggled to control the crowd and clear his path to the waiting car.

Security Struggles Amid Fan Frenzy

Due to the surge of ecstatic fans attempting to click photos and get closer to the actor, security teams were seen having difficulty maintaining a safe distance. The incident once again highlighted Amitabh Bachchan’s enduring popularity and the unparalleled fan frenzy he continues to command across generations.



Live Tv

