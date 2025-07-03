Amitabh Bachchan Extends Wishes For ‘Tanvi The Great’; Anupam Kher Expresses Gratitude, Says He’s ‘Deeply Touched’

Mumbai,: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan used social media to lend his wishes for Anupam Kher's "Tanvi The Great." Dropping the recently released trailer of the drama on his official Instagram handle, Big B wrote, "All the best Anupam .. my prayers and wishes."

Touched by the gesture, Kher penned in the comment section, "Deeply touched Sir by your generosity and appreciation. It means the world to me and to team @TanviTheWorld!". Not just Bachchan, but several others from the film fraternity lauded "Tanvi The Great" trailer on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X and penned, “To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances... whether it’s acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!!” Responding to Khan’s post, Kher expressed gratitude, reposting the message with the caption, “Thank you, my dearest friend, for your love and appreciation.”

To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances… whether it’s acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!! https://t.co/KPc7aHz0Sk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 30, 2025

Additionally, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Congratulations @anupamkherji and the whole team of Tanvi the Great, really enjoyed the trailer, eagerly looking forward to the film.” Calling the film a tribute to all those who are different, Kher said, “Everyone who watches Tanvi The Great will walk away a little kinder perhaps even changed. This film is my tribute to every person who is different but no less.

It’s the story of an autistic, brilliant, and fiercely determined girl who dreams of joining the Indian Army. This is one of the most important films of my career, and I’m confident audiences in India will connect with it just as deeply as those around the world already have.” Made under the direction of Kher, "Tanvi The Great" marks the acting debut of Shubhangi, along with Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser in crucial roles.

We also see Kher and Iain Glen playing special roles in the movie. Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment banner, the project is slated for a theatrical release on July 18.