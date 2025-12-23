Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999243https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/amitabh-bachchan-reviews-grandson-agastya-nandas-movie-his-first-reaction-is-priceless-unable-to-speak-out-eyes-filled-with-tears-2999243.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesAmitabh Bachchan Reviews Grandson Agastya Nandas Movie, His First Reaction Is Priceless: Unable To Speak Out, Eyes Filled With Tears...
IKKIS REVIEW

Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Grandson Agastya Nanda's Movie, His First Reaction Is Priceless: 'Unable To Speak Out, Eyes Filled With Tears...'

Ikkis Movie Review: Hailing Agastya's performance in the film, Big B described how he showcased an "unfiltered honesty" while portraying Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

 

|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 01:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Grandson Agastya Nanda's Movie, His First Reaction Is Priceless: 'Unable To Speak Out, Eyes Filled With Tears...' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan got emotional after watching his grandson, actor Agastya Nanda's performance in 'Ikkis'. Big B, who recently attended a screening of the upcoming war biopic, took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note.

Revisiting some rare memories from the time when Agastya was born to watching him on the big screen, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film."

Hailing Agastya's performance in the film, Big B described how he showcased an "unfiltered honesty" while portraying Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"When he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema.. And the film flawless in its presentation.. its writing.. its Direction...And when it ends .. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride.. unable to speak out.. In silence. The silence that belongs to me.. my understanding.. no other," he concluded.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the special screening of 'Ikkis' in Mumbai. Agastya's sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, was also present.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film also stars the late Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher and Rahul Dev.
It will be released on January 1, 2026. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services In Delhi, Siliguri Amid Rising Tensions
China semiconductor AI
One Button To Destroy Jets, Missiles: China’s Tech Dwarfs US Atomic Legacy
India
66% Employees Ready To Take Pay Cut For Better Workplace: Report
Pakistan Bangladesh defence pact
Pak-B'desh Defence Moves Trigger Fresh Two-Front Security Concerns For India
India
Over 13 Lakh Indian Students Studied Abroad In 2024: NITI Aayog
India Pakistan Water Dispute
From Chenab To Jhelum, Rivers Run Low – Why Pak Is In Panic Over India’s Water
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Panchayat Polls
Technology news
Truecaller’s Game Over? CNAP Will Show Caller Name Automatically On Your Phone
Aravalli Hills controversy
Explained: What Aravalli Hills Controversy Means For India’s Ecology
men sneakers
Best Men’s Casual Sneakers for Everyday Comfort and Smart Style