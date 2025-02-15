Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan Sends 'Good Wishes' For Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release!

Big B extends his heartfelt wishes to Sanam Teri Kasam on its successful re-release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 05:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan Sends 'Good Wishes' For Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release! (Image: @amitabhbachchan/ Instagram)

New Delhi: The legendary Amitabh Bachchan extends his heartfelt wishes to Sanam Teri Kasam on its successful re-release. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in key roles, the 2016 film is making waves at the box office, tripling its original earnings.

As the romantic drama enjoys a strong theatrical run, celebrities are showering it with love, fueling excitement for its resurgence among fans.

Following this, the team received good wishes from Big B, who took to his X handle to extend his congratulations.

On Saturday, he shared a poster of the film on Instagram, captioning it, "All good wishes for this re-release..."

Expressing the gratitude Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao tweeted : Sir We Wrote This Film Inspired By The Timeless Poetry Of Harivansh Rai Bachchan Ji... So The Best Wishes From You ls The Best Badge Of Honor That We Couldn't Have Asked For ...Many Thanks Sir. @SrBachchan

Seeing the craze around the re-release, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru hinted at a sequel, promising to share details soon. 

The total collection of the film is around 27.60+ crores net after 8 days and it needs another less than 5 crores more to become the biggest re-release grosser in India, beating last year's blockbuster Tumbbad (32 crores net), as per sacnilk reports. 

Sanam Teri Kasam is produced by Deepak Mukut, with music by Himesh Reshammiya and executive producer Kaleem Khan. written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao.

 

