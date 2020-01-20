हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of 'Jhund', clears confusion over release date

'Jhund' is directed by Nagraj Manjule and the movie is set to based on Vijay Barse, who founded the street soccer in the country.

New Delhi: Indian cinema's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan inspires millions of aspiring actors who want to enter the movie business. His zest and discipline towards the profession can be seen as an encouraging factor for the youngsters as well. 

He has some interesting roles in his kitty and he unveiled the first look of his one such upcoming projects. Big B shared the first look poster of his movie 'Jhund'. In the caption, he wrote: JHUND ... झुंड  !! ... JHUND ... झुंड  !! #Jhund @Nagrajmanjule @itsBhushanKumar  #KrishanKumar #RaajHiremath #SavitaRajHiremath #GargeeKulkarni #MeenuAroraa  
'Jhund' is directed by Nagraj Manjule and the movie is set to based on Vijay Barse, who founded the street soccer in the country. He founded a Nagpur-based organisation named 'Slum Soccer'. 

One of the Twitter users asked Big B to clear the confusion over the release date of 'Jhund'. He clarified writing:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy up for release. He also has 'Chehre' and 'Gulabo Sitabo' lined-up to hit the screens. 

 

Tags:
JhundAmitabh BachchanJhund first look
