Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' gets new release date

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller "Chehre", which was scheduled to release on April 24, will now open on July 17.

The thriller has been helmed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

"Chehre" has been moved from its earlier April release date, on a special request from Shoojit Sircar and Producer Ronnie Lahiri -- the makers of "Gulabo Sitabo".

Talking about the new release date, Pandit said: "Yes we have moved 'Chehre' to July 17, upon a special request from the makers of 'Gulabo Sitabo'. We have always had a fantastic association with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri, and seeing as it was mutually beneficial to not only all of us to give a good release window to these exciting movies, but also to Mr Bachchan's fans, we decided to now release 'Chehre' on July 17."

To this, Producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films, added: "Our film was ready and we were keen to release it in April. We share a great rapport with Anand Pandit and as the 'Chehre' shoot was going on, we humbly requested him if we could release 'Gulabo Sitabo' in April and he was gracious and kind enough to push the release date of 'Chehre'."

"Chehre" also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.