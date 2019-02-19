Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' release date locked—See inside

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie 'Jhund' has finally got a release date and makers have locked September 20, 2019, as the D-Day for it to open in theatres. The venture is being helmed by 'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: “Release date finalised... #Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by #Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, to release on 20 Sept 2019... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule.”

The movie is reportedly based on the life of the founder of slum soccer named Vijay Barse. The veteran actor will be seen playing the titular role of a professor who coaches the street kids to build a soccer team and realise their dream.

Big B also has 'Badla' lined-up for release. It stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead opposite him. The thriller drama is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and will release on March 8, 2019.