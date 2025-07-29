Andaaz 2 Trailer Out: Musician Aayush Kumar Caught Between Love And Dreams - WATCH

Andaaz 2 Trailer: The makers of the highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 film Andaaz have finally released the trailer of the romantic drama. Director Suneel Darshan shared the trailer on Instagram with a caption that read, 'ANDAAZ 2 Trailer Out LOVE…DREAMS… PASSION…! Experience glimpses from the most heartwarming moments of Indian cinema in years!'. Andaaz 2 packs a musical punch with 8 soulful tracks composed by Nadeem of the iconic Nadeem-Shravan duo, with lyrics penned by Sameer. Initially slated for release on August 1, the film is now releasing in theatres on August 8.

Watch The Trailer Below!

Andaaz 2 Trailer And Casting Story

The trailer introduces Aarav Kumar, a passionate musician caught between love, ambition, and life’s emotional crossroads. His world turns upside down when two women enter his life, both vying for his heart. Andaaz 2 promises an intense mix of romance, drama, and heartfelt moments.

Coming to the casting story, Filmmaker Suneel Darshan talked about casting Aayush as Aarav in the film and in an interview with IANS, 'when my casting director brought male artistes to approve for the protagonist’s friend’s roles & amongst them was this person who I felt could be my best choice not for the friend but in the leading man’s role… his persona & look qualified for the lead character Aarav & I decided to go by my intuition and signed him up…'

Praising Aayush Kumar he further added, 'The leading man Aarav Kumar was born at that moment & it took quite a while for the actuality to register in his mind. It was time to get the prep going & Aayush started working towards chiseling & toning up his body as well as fine-tuning his dance alongside the script reading.'

FAQs

Q. When Will Andaaz 2 Releasing ?

Andaaz 2 is all set to release in theatres on August 8.

Q. Andaaz 2 Cast ?

Andaaz 2 stars newcomers Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha and Natasha Fernandez.

Q. Who are starred In Andaaz?

The 2003 film Andaaz starred Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra And Lara Dutta.