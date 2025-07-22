Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara Copy Of Korean Film A Moment to Remember? Internet Spots Striking Similarities

New Delhi: Saiyaara, the much-anticipated romantic drama starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, released in theatres on Friday, July 18, and opened to an impressive box office performance. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just four days of release, becoming one of the fastest Indian films of 2025 to reach the milestone.

Emotional Storyline, Soulful Music and Now, Controversy

Praised for its emotional depth and stirring music, Saiyaara quickly drew comparisons to Suri’s earlier hit Aashiqui 2. However, it is now facing criticism for allegedly lifting scenes from the 2004 South Korean romantic drama A Moment to Remember, directed by John H. Lee.

Viral Video Sparks Plagiarism Debate

A video compilation circulating widely on social media shows side-by-side comparisons between scenes from Saiyaara and A Moment to Remember. The top frame features footage from the Korean film, while the bottom shows nearly identical sequences from Saiyaara. The similarities, ranging from shot composition to emotional beats, have sparked a flurry of online discussion, with netizens accusing the makers of a scene-by-scene copy.

Netizens React

While Saiyaara continues to draw crowds to theatres, online conversations have shifted to disappointment over the film’s originality. Many viewers took to social media platforms to voice concerns over the apparent plagiarism, questioning whether the film was an official remake or simply “inspired” by the Korean classic.

“Doesn’t really matter I guess. If it’s nice, it’s no harm,” one user commented, another wrote, "I love A moment to remember but like Saiyaara is quite different. Not all alzheimer tragic love story is a moment to remember," Another added, "That’s just capitalism, copy of a copy of a copy"

Storyline of Saiyaara

The film tells the poignant love story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a passionate and impulsive musician, and Vaani (Aneet Padda), an aspiring lyricist. Their relationship is tested when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, forcing them to navigate a heartbreaking path of love, memory, and loss.

This central plot mirrors the premise of A Moment to Remember, which also follows a couple grappling with the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s.

Box Office Success

Despite the growing plagiarism debate, Saiyaara is performing exceptionally well at the box office. According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 105.75 crore in India within four days of release, becoming a major commercial success for Yash Raj Films.

The movie also features Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa in supporting roles, and has been applauded for its moving soundtrack and lead pair’s chemistry.