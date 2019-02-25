Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal cruises past Rs 60 crore

New Delhi: Filmmaker Indra Kumar's latest outing Total Dhamaal is on a record-breaking spree. The film has had a fantastic opening and within three days it has earned over Rs 60 crores. The film has been hailed by the audience and critics as the complete entertainer.'Total Dhamaal' is the third installment of the 'Dhamaal' series and the star cast includes Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park... Swims past ₹ 60 cr... Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits... Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz."

#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park... Swims past ₹ 60 cr... Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits... Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

"#TotalDhamaal day-wise growth...

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 23.64%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 25%

Well begun is half done... #TotalDhamaal passes preliminary test [weekend] with distinction marks... Day 4 [Mon] is a litmus test... Needs to maintain the rhythm to emerge a Hit, " another tweet read.

Total Dhamaal re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap. It is a sequel to the 2011 hit, 'Double Dhamaal'.

The film has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.