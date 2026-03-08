Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar lights up Times Square; Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap applaud the film

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar has hit OTT and is now gaining recognition on a global stage.

Kicking off this global showcase, the recently premiered action drama lit up the iconic screens of Times Square, one of the world’s most recognizable commercial intersections. The larger-than-life display marks a proud moment for Indian cinema as the movie makes a striking impression on a global platform.

Headlined by Anil Kapoor, the film has been receiving praise for its powerful performances and immersive cinematic experience. Known for hosting some of the biggest international entertainment campaigns and blockbuster promotions, Times Square remains one of the most coveted stages for global launches, making Subedaar’s presence there a significant milestone for Indian storytelling.

SRK Praises Subedaar

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his thoughts on Subedaar. Taking to his social media platform X, the actor praised the film and applauded Anil Kapoor’s performance, highlighting the veteran star’s dedication to his craft.

Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all - a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!! #AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan - each… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2026

The Pathaan actor wrote that he “thoroughly enjoyed” the film and commended Kapoor for delivering a restrained yet impactful performance. In his post, Shah Rukh Khan said that audiences can always expect Anil Kapoor to give his best to any role he takes on.

His post read: “Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. You can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all — a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring, and the action was so good!!!”

Anurag Kashyap Calls It A Big-Screen Film

The action drama has also received praise from several people in the film industry. Earlier on Saturday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to pen a long note, sharing how Subedaar was clearly “shot on anamorphic for the big screen.”

“SUBEDAAR on @primevideoin should have been a theatrical. Would have loved to experience it in cinemas; it's clearly shot on anamorphic for the big screen, designed for the big screen. @sureshtriveni_ creates an immersive world of Bundelkhand/Chambal, complete with its patriarchy and entitlement, where women are as patriarchal as men, and those who aren’t fight like men in this male-dominated hinterland of the Beehad that once gave rise to Phoolan Devi,” wrote the Gangs of Wasseypur director.

About Subedaar

Subedaar follows the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who returns home and struggles to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a strained relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems escalate around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan, the film also features Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik in important roles.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

(Inputs from ANI)