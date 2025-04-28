Anil Kapoor Shares UNSEEN Stills As He Begins Dubbing For 'Subedaar'

New Delhi: Megastar Anil Kapoor, celebrated for constantly reinventing himself, has officially begun dubbing for his much-anticipated OTT film 'Subedaar.' After commencing shoot in October 2024, the film has now wrapped production and has entered the final stages before its release.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped an unseen stills from the dubbing studio, delivering a powerful line with his signature intensity. He wrote caption, 'Gaur Se Suno!! Subedaar Bol Rahe Hain. '

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is an emotional and powerful drama that explores the life of a decorated military officer Subedaar Arjun Singh grappling with personal loss while remaining true to his duty. Set against a backdrop of honour, sacrifice and resilience, the film promises a stirring portrayal of a man caught between the call of the nation and the pull of his own heart.

Since its announcement, Subedaar has captured the imagination of audiences, eager to witness Anil Kapoor in yet another transformative role.

With the dubbing process now underway, anticipation continues to build for its OTT release. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Anil Kapoor embody the spirit of a true Subedaar on screen.

Written by Suresh Triveni, Prajwal Chandrashekar, Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni and Anil Kapoor.

Subedaar is all set to release on Prime Video with the release date is yet to be disclosed.